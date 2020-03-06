A state lawmaker is proposing legislation that would abolish the death penalty and replace it with life without parole.
State Sen. Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood, has introduced similar legislation since she entered the General Assembly in 2011. She said she plans to formally file a bill in the coming weeks, and the push has already received bipartisan support in the state Senate.
“The death penalty is expensive, inhumane, impractical, unjust and often erroneous,” Antonio said in a news release. “Abolishing it is a practical solution. This is not a Republican or a Democratic issue.
"No matter what a person’s reason is for supporting this legislation, we all agree that this is critical for our own collective humanity,” Antonio added. “It is our responsibility to work together across party lines and legislative chambers and move forward to end the death penalty in Ohio.”
Sen. Peggy Lehner, R-Kettering, is jointly sponsoring the bill, while Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, plans to sign on as a co-sponsor.
Roegner joined Antonio for a press conference announcing the legislation as did former Gov. Ted Strickland, a Democrat, and several organizations, including Ohioans to Stop Executions and the Catholic Conference of Ohio.
“They should definitely pay for their crimes. Not to say that they should get off easy at all,” Roegner said during a press conference. “I think they should be punished, but for us to take their life, I cannot be pro-life and support the death penalty any longer.”
Several states, including Ohio, have had trouble procuring the drugs used in an execution. In January, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued three reprieves to death row inmates after the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC) could not secure the drugs “due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs.”
Gregory Lott was scheduled to be executed on March 12, and a new date was set for May 27, 2021. John Stumpf was to be put to death on April 16, and DeWine set a new execution date for Sept. 15, 2021. The execution of Warren “Keith” Henness was postponed from May 14 to Jan. 12, 2022.
Ohio has executed 56 people since 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. There are 140 people on death row in the Buckeye State, according to the organization.
“Like many states, Ohio thought it could design a system that was capable of being fair and accurate,” said Kevin Werner, the policy director for the Ohio Justice and Policy Center, a non-profit law firm in Cincinnati. “We thought that adequate safeguards were in place to ensure that the death penalty would be rare, that it would be effective and that it would be free of any arbitrariness, bias or constitutional issues.
“That was then, and this is now,” Werner added. “We know so much more today than we did 40 years ago, and by any metric, the death penalty is a failed public policy.”