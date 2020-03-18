(The Center Square) – The Ohio Democratic Party has taken legal action against the state for postponing Tuesday’s primary election at the last minute.
On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine urged the state to move Tuesday’s primary to June 2 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The state sought an order to push the election, but Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Richard Frye denied the postponement, saying it would set a “terrible precedent” for a judge to move the election hours before polls open.
After the ruling, Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton ordered polls to close because of a health emergency, prompting the Democratic Party to file a writ of prohibition with the Ohio Supreme Court.
“This primary election must move forward,” Party Chairman David Pepper said in a statement.
“Yesterday’s actions did not create unchecked authority with the governor or secretary of state to run a new election,” Pepper added. “So authority for a new election must come from the legislature or from a court. Today’s action seeks that court order, preserving the primary while also proposing a more workable window for the election to take place, along with multiple opportunities and a reasonable amount of time for voters to vote.”
On Tuesday evening, Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose defended their decision to postpone the primary election, saying it saved lives.
The “actions taken by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton saved Ohio lives,” DeWine and LaRose said in a joint statement. “By preventing Ohioans from going to polling locations, we averted a situation which would have gone against the most recent scientific evidence available and could have dangerously advanced the spread of coronavirus across Ohio.
“It is abundantly clear that it would have been impossible to carry out a fair, accessible, and safe election today,” they added. “As we move forward, it is vitally important that Ohioans have a significant period of time to cast mail-in absentee ballots and an opportunity to vote in-person, as was provided in the directive issued last night by the Secretary of State.”
On Monday, President Donald Trump indicated the election in Ohio and three other states should proceed. During a Coronavirus Task Force press briefing on Tuesday, the president said he “could understand” the decision to delay the election and praised the governor as “somebody that knows what he’s doing.”
“I just think an election is a very special thing,” Trump said on Tuesday. “He felt it was necessary. The courts are – somebody is challenging it. So the courts will ultimately decide.”