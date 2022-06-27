(The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose called it irresponsible when an Ohio Supreme Court ruling allowed six Democratic candidates onto the Aug. 2 primary ballot after the filing deadline.
He also questioned the justices’ knowledge of election law and their concern for issues that might arise from the ruling; still, the first-term Republican sent out a directive Sunday night to boards of elections in five counties to verify those candidates beginning today.
“Ultimately, nearly 1,300 candidates from both parties were able to meet the deadline set in law to get on the Aug. 2 primary ballot. And yet, in a decision the court knew could bring further chaos to an already unprecedented primary election process, concessions were made for six Democrats,” LaRose said. “It's clear by now that these four justices in the majority are either ignorant of election law and administration or indifferent to the confusion they continue to create.”
Four of the six Democratic candidates are running for the state Legislature, and two others are running for the Democrat’s central committee. The ruling impacts Fairfield, Franklin, Licking, Montgomery and Perry counties.
Aug. 2 primary ballots were sent to Ohioan military members overseas more than a week ago. New ballots will need to be sent, according to LaRose.
LaRose also said the court ignored steps that need to be taken as the state’s in-person early voting and mail voting windows are closer to opening.
The secretary has said the deadline to file came in February when the state expected to hold its only primary May 3. Ongoing issues with the Ohio Redistricting Commission, which had five sets of state legislative district maps ruled unconstitutional, led to a federal court establishing Aug. 2 as a date for a second primary for the state legislature.
The prospective candidates argued May should have been the filing deadline for an August primary.
Earlier this month, a federal court rejected a prospective Republican candidate’s lawsuit to be added to the ballot after the deadline, saying Feb. 2 was the filing deadline despite a federal court order that set the Aug. 2 date.
The federal court also imposed a set of maps that had twice been ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court.
LaRose has said the second primary is expected to cost Ohio taxpayers around $20 million.