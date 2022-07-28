(The Center Square) – Only a signature from President Joe Biden is needed to create $52 billion in government subsidies for domestic microchip manufacturers and move along Intel’s planned $20 billion plant in Ohio.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Senate amendments of the CHIPS Act on Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the Senate gave approval. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said the bill is key to boosting semiconductor manufacturing, strengthening the supply chain and enhancing national security.
The vote was 243-187 and one voting present. The act now moves to Biden, who has indicated he could sign it as early as next week.
“The CHIPS Act will invest $50 billion to build, expand and modernize chip fabrication right here at home in Ohio,” Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, said following the vote. “This legislation will generate billions of dollars in economic growth and tax revenue – not to mention thousands of new manufacturing and high-tech jobs across the region. This is a win for both the Buckeye State and our nation.”
Rep. Troy Balderson, R-Ohio, called the bill far from perfect but voted in favor of passage.
“My vote in favor of the CHIPS Act was a vote to support a once-in-a-lifetime investment in Ohio; protect critical national security interests; and provide opportunities for the people I represent by bringing good-paying jobs back to America,” Balderson said in a statement. “This bill was far from perfect. But my constituents sent me to Washington to tend to the serious business of representing their interests – and to get the job done. As a result of this investment, the future is brighter for kids in Ohio today.”
Intel’s plant is expected to bring 3,000 direct jobs, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he expects another 7,000 construction jobs to be created.
“Today’s action by Congress to officially pass the CHIPS for America Act is the right move for our nation, and it will be transformative for Ohio,” DeWine said. “I applaud members of Congress, particularly all the members of the Ohio delegation, for their bipartisan support of the CHIPS for America Act and for their dedication to positioning Ohio to become our nation’s leader in semiconductor production.”
Ohio Chamber of Commerce President Steve Stivers, a former congressman, said passage strengthens American manufacturing, the economy and national security.
“The United States must reclaim its leadership role in the next generation of innovation and research by ensuring the strength of its domestic supply chains,” Stivers said. “The transformational investments being made in Ohio, bolstered further by the passage of the CHIPS Act, will attract thousands of direct and indirect jobs and establish our state as the cradle of the Silicon Heartland. I want to thank the members of Ohio’s delegation from both parties who voted in support of this legislation. Ohioans will be positively impacted by this vote for generations.”
After announcing in January plans to build a microchip facility in Ohio, Intel pulled back over the summer, canceling its July 22 groundbreaking while the federal money remained in limbo.
Opponents argued the bill serves as both $250 billion in taxpayer subsidies to multi-billion-dollar companies and would subsidize construction of factories in China.
Portman, though, said Tuesday in a CNBC interview that language was inserted into the bill he believes can avoid China concerns.
“We did insert some language that I supported on the so-called guardrails to avoid just what you had talked about. I think that’s important. China is very interested, as you know, in investing a lot of money in chips and providing huge incentives, far more than what we are talking about in the CHIPS legislation here, and so are other countries, by the way, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan of course,” Portman said in the interview.