(The Center Square) – Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC) plans expands its aircraft footprint in Ohio with two new aircraft maintenance and repair facilities to be built at Dayton International Airport.
Officials said the project will create around 150 new jobs and generate $10.8 million in new payroll. A formal announcement and groundbreaking is scheduled for Wednesday.
The company received a 1.867%, 10-year job creation tax credit for the project.
"SNC is on the leading edge of advanced aerospace technology, and Ohio is proud to partner in this critically important venture," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. "The corporation's decision to locate in close proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Life Cycle Management Center, and the Air Force Research Laboratory recognizes the immeasurable value of the Dayton region and its competitive advantage in accelerating our nation’s defense and aerospace programs."
The 16-acre site is expected to be capable of supporting some of the largest aviation projects in the world. Construction already has begun on the first facility and is planned to last throughout the year, according to a news release from DeWine.
The company’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Aviation and Security (IAS) business area is one of the leaders in post-production modifications on commercial and military aircraft. The company’s IAS currently performs special mission aircraft upgrades in production spaces in Colorado Springs and Centennial, Colorado.
“Following a nationwide search to find the location best suited to meet SNC’s growing customer needs, we are excited to continue our expansion in the large aircraft MRO field in Dayton and the Miami Valley,” said Mark Williams, SNC senior vice president strategy. “Dayton’s extensive supply chain, highly skilled workforce and proven standing as a logistics hub make the Dayton International Airport our first choice to further strengthen the expertise and robust production infrastructure that have made SNC the go-to leader in large aircraft heavy maintenance, modification and integration markets.”
DeWine also announced several expansion projects at companies around the state, including five in central Ohio. Each received job creation tax credits.