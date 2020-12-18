(The Center Square) – The Ohio General Assembly isn’t finished working just yet.
Despite working into the early-morning hours of Friday, the state House failed to move forward on its capital budget, what lawmakers have called a $2.5 billion economic stimulus opportunity. But that’s just one of the things left on the table.
A floor vote was not taken on addressing the controversial nuclear bailout bill that would add fees to every Ohio electric consumer and led to the indictment of former Speaker of the House Larry Householder, R-Glenford, in a $60 million bribery and racketeering scandal.
Jim Hoops, R-Napolean and chair of the Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversite, introduced House Bill 798, which delays charges to ratepayers until Jan. 1, 2022, and delays the first disbursement to Energy Harbor by a year to April 2022.
The bill also adds tougher audit provisions and requires an annual financial need assessment. It requires an independent, third-party auditor, and Energy Harbor faces the possibility of losing credits if it fails to produce any requested document.
Democrats offered measures in committee to repeal House Bill 6, along with amendments to Hoops’ proposal that were all rejected.
“I am extremely disappointed that after 10 committee meetings, repeal bills coming from both Democrats and Republicans, and a majority of the representatives desiring to repeal HB 6, our efforts only ended up amounting to a six-month long charade,” state Rep. Kent Smith, D-Euclid, said. “It certainly appears that Republican leadership never intended on repealing HB 6. The future will likely hold more guilty pleas and backroom deals, so I encourage good government Ohioans to maintain their activist anger and engagement as we try to correct this wrong in the next General Assembly.”
The House also failed to take Senate Bill 3, a criminal just reform bill encouraged by conservative groups. The bill encourages treatment over prison for low-level drug crimes and reclassifies those crimes as misdemeanors, rather than felonies.
The House did manage to pass a new “stand your ground” bill that eliminates the responsibility to retreat before using force in self-defense. However, the Senate still must vote on the new version before it goes to Gov. Mike DeWine.
The Senate returned to session Friday morning, while the House scheduled a session for next week.