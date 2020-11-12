(The Center Square) – Senate Republicans unanimously elected state Sen. Matt Huffman, R-Lima, to serve as the president of the Ohio Senate for the 134th General Assembly when it convenes in January.
He succeeds state Sen. Larry Obhof, R-Medina.
Huffman was first elected to the state Senate in 2016 and has served as the majority floor leader since 2019. Before his election to the Senate, he served four terms in the state House and was elected as speaker pro tempore.
“I have great respect for the diverse perspectives, experiences and knowledge every senator brings to the Statehouse and the heart with which they serve the Ohioans they represent,” Huffman said in a statement. “Our caucus is committed to helping our state recover from a turbulent year and to pursuing pathways to growth and success for all of Ohio’s families and communities. I look forward to the work ahead.”
Meanwhile, Senate Republicans also elected state Sen. Jay Hottinger, R-Newark, as president pro tempore; state Sen. Kirk Schuring, R-Canton, as the majority floor leader; and state Sen. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, as the majority whip. The new leaders will be sworn-in on Jan. 4, 2021, during the state Senate’s opening session.
“I’m confident that President-elect Huffman will continue the Senate’s legacy of fiscally responsible, pro-growth policies that provide hope and opportunity for all Ohioans,” Obhof said in a statement. “The challenges ahead are significant, but Matt and the other members of the majority caucus are proven leaders who will bring people together and achieve results.”
Huffman joins another Republican lawmaker from Lima in a leadership role at the Ohio Statehouse. House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, was elected in the wake of the arrest and removal of state Rep. Larry Householder, R-Glenford, as the House speaker.
“I’m sure there will be times when we have disagreements, but I’m also sure those disagreements will be resolved amicably. I am very much looking forward to working with Matt,” LimaOhio.com quoted Cupp as saying of Huffman. “He’s a very capable leader and will be a great leader not only for the Senate but for the state of Ohio in general.”