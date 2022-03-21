(The Center Square) – Holding a second Ohio primary election for state legislative seats will cost taxpayers an estimated $15 million to $20 million, Secretary of State Frank LaRose said.
After the Ohio Supreme Court struck down state House and Senate districts for the third time last week, LaRose told county boards of election to move ahead with the May 3 election with only congressional, statewide and local races. If that stands, a second primary for state districts will need to take place.
The Ohio Redistricting Commission has a March 29 deadline to produce a fourth set of state maps.
State and federal courts are reviewing the constitutionality of a second attempt at creating congressional districts, which also were ruled earlier to unfairly favor Republicans.
In a letter last week to House and Senate leadership, along with Gov. Mike DeWine, LaRose outlined a series of delays he believed led to the primary split, including what he called the intentional delay of census data by the Biden administration.
“I believe this delay was intentional,” LaRose wrote. “After Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued the federal government to get the data, it finally arrived by mid-August – nearly five months late and just days before the commission’s constitutional deadline for new district maps.”
Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, argued against moving the entire primary earlier this month on the Senate floor, saying a later election would create hardships for candidates already campaigning for the May 3 date.
He also said a statewide U.S. Senate race, gubernatorial primaries, local primaries and about 80 local school district tax levies not touched by redistricting would be impacted.
Democrats have argued for weeks to move the primary entirely until courts can decide on districts.
“We need a dose of reality at the statehouse. Voting in safe and accessible elections is our American right and our service members – key protectors of the freedom to vote – need time to receive their ballots and return them,” Rep. Lisa Sobecki, D-Toledo, said in early March. "Instead, they are being shortchanged by a handful of seemingly unmovable, unreasonable Republicans in Columbus. My colleagues and I stand ready to move the primary to a date that will allow access for all Ohioans to vote and have their vote counted.”
The commission met Saturday, deciding to take recommendations for two independent map-makers to join the group already developing maps and a mediator to help find solutions to disputes.