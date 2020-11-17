(The Center Square) – Another business shutdown, like the one threatened by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, could be devastating to Ohio’s restaurants and bars already crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic and government orders, the Ohio Restaurant Association says.
In a statewide address last week, DeWine created a special task force to police new retail business restrictions for mask requirements. At the same time, he said if the upward trend in new cases doesn’t slow, the state would close restaurants, bars and fitness centers.
“If the current trend continues and cases keep increasing, we will be forced to close restaurants, bars and fitness centers,” DeWine said. “We will look at this one week from tomorrow. I am very well aware of the burden this will place on employees and owners. But these are places where it is difficult or impossible to maintain mask-wearing, which we know now is the chief way of slowing the virus.”
Republicans in the state’s General Assembly, though, remain committed to bills that would ease, rather than tighten, restrictions on restaurants and bars. Widely supported bills are in both the Senate and House that would eliminate the 10 p.m. alcohol restriction.
“We stand by the bills we’ve both introduced and passed,” John Fortney, press secretary for the Ohio Senate Majority Caucus, said. “We believe Ohioans understand the recommendations about protecting themselves from the virus, so they can continue to earn a living for their families.”
DeWine’s deadline comes Thursday, and Ohio reported record cases Monday. He did not offer specifics to what he would consider to slow the spread.
While DeWine threatened to close businesses, he said private gatherings like weddings and funerals are responsible for the current outbreak.
The state’s businesses, including restaurants and bars, recently received some help from Ohio State Wexner Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Andrew Thomas.
Thomas said last week a second stay-at-home order is not necessary at the moment. He said stopping the outbreak comes down to personal behavior and personal decisions.
State officials, including Thomas and DeWine, blame the current rise in cases on private gatherings, such as parties, weddings and funerals. Thomas also said bars and restaurants are not a major source of spread because of regulations already in place.
“Any discussion of another restaurant closure is inconsistent with any science or contact tracing data that we have been provided, which continues to detail the greatest risk of transmission is occurring in private gatherings that are unregulated,” the ORA said in its most-recent newsletter. “
Already, more than half the state’s restaurants and bars believe their businesses can survive into next year under the current conditions, according to a survey released by the Ohio Restaurant Association.
At the same time, the survey showed sales down between 20% and 70% compared to a year ago, along with higher costs for things like personal protective equipment.
“Any mandate for further restrictions would be devastating to an industry that employs 585,000 Ohioans in 23,000-plus locations, and troubling considering the extensive steps the industry has taken to effectively abide by orders, requirements and recommendation,” the ORA said in the newsletter.