Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns.
While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate with advantages during a campaign. Fundraising can also indicate party momentum.
This article lists top fundraisers in the Ohio State Senate, overall and by party. It is based on campaign finance reports that officeholders in and candidates for the State Senate submitted to the Ohio Secretary of State. It includes activity between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.
Top fundraisers in the Ohio State Senate by party
The top fundraisers in Ohio State Senate elections are shown below. Individuals are presented with the office that they are on the ballot for in 2022, if applicable.
In the Democratic Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Nickie Antonio – $128,375
- Kenny Yuko – $86,812
- Vernon Sykes – $71,895
- Hearcel Craig – $71,682
- Teresa Fedor – $61,555
In the Republican Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Matt Huffman – $874,464
- Kristina Daley Roegner – $233,137
- Jay Hottinger – $228,252
- George Lang – $218,243
- Theresa Gavarone – $206,782
Fundraising totals
Overall, Democratic officeholders and candidates raised $498,315 in this period. Republican officeholders and candidates raised $3.93 million. Combined, all State Senate fundraisers in the January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021, filing period raised $4.43 million.
The five largest Democratic fundraisers were responsible for 84 percent of all Democratic State Senate fundraising. The five largest Republican fundraisers were responsible for 45 percent of all Republican State Senate fundraising.
The table below provides additional data from the campaign finance reports from the top ten fundraisers during this period.
TOP TEN FUNDRAISERS – OHIO STATE SENATE (January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021)
Name Party Affiliation Raised Spent
- Matt Huffman Republican Party $874,464 $530,188
- Kristina Daley Roegner Republican Party $233,137 $71,883
- Jay Hottinger Republican Party $228,252 $203,691
- George Lang Republican Party $218,243 $158,903
- Theresa Gavarone Republican Party $206,782 $108,418
- Robert McColley Republican Party $179,856 $128,958
- Jerry Cirino Republican Party $174,200 $64,478
- Mark J. Romanchuk Republican Party $166,045 $81,800
- Steve Wilson Republican Party $154,756 $130,792
- Matt Dolan Republican Party $135,800 $224,496
Campaign finance reporting periods
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that candidate PACs submitted to the Ohio Secretary of State. Candidate PACs represent individuals who have run for state or local office at any point, including past and present officeholders. This article does not include non-candidate PACs. In 2022, Transparency USA will publish campaign finance data after the following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.
Report Name Report Due Date
- 2021 Annual 1/31/2022
- 2022 Pre-Primary 4/21/2022
- 2022 Post-Primary 6/10/2022
- 2022 Semiannual 7/29/2022
- 2022 Pre-General 10/27/2022
- 2022 Post-General 12/16/2022