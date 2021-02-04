(The Center Square) – As states tackle COVID-19 vaccination distribution, some states have a better handle on it than others, making some states safer than others, according to a new report from WalletHub.
Ohio ranked in the middle of the pack, coming in 22nd in the nation in WalletHub's ranking, behind the neighboring states of Michigan (11th), West Virginia (17th) and Indiana (18th). The Buckeye State ranked ahead of Kentucky (39th) and Pennsylvania (47th).
With only 2% of the population fully vaccinated, WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared each state and the District of Columbia to find out which states are the safest. It compared COVID-19 transmissions, positive testing, hospitalizations, death rates and the share of eligible population getting vaccinated to come up with a safe score.
“The level of safety in a state is crucial to its economy because it determines the way businesses are allowed to operate,” said Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub analyst. “States will not remove their current COVID-19 restrictions until certain safety benchmarks are met, such as reduction of the transmission rate to specific levels. Until it is safe enough to remove these restrictions, businesses will continue to be stunted across the U.S.”
In the report, Alaska ranked as the nation’s safest state based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday. North Dakota was second, followed by Hawaii, Colorado, Vermont, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, Nebraska and Minnesota.
Alabama was the least safe state and the state with the highest death rate. South Carolina was a spot ahead of Alabama, preceded by Arizona, Texas, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Iowa and New York.