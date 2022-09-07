(The Center Square) – Ohio ranks in the middle of the pack among all states in campaign finance integrity according to report by government watchdog group Coalition for Integrity.
Rankings for The State Campaign Finance Index 2022 is based on questions related to campaign finance laws for statewide elections, including the scope, independence and powers of state agencies that regulate campaign finance, laws on campaign coordination, campaign contributions, disclosure of contributions, transparency of funding for political advertisements, and the availability of campaign finance information.
Against a possible total score of 100, Ohio scored 63.33. Washington scored highest with 83.99. California and Maine both scored above 80. Indiana ranked as the worst with a score of 38.33.
Ohio scored high on oversight for having an independent agency with subpoena power charged with governing campaign finance. The state also scored well for that agency having the ability to issues fines.
Problem areas identified by the report included having an appointed rather than an elected official leading the oversight body, not limiting the amount of contributions to candidates from individuals or PACS to candidates or political parties, and not having a requirement for candidates and independent spenders to file a post-election report within 30 days of an election.
This year 36 states will elect governors and 88 of the nation’s 98 state legislative chambers will hold elections.