(The Center Square) – Businesses throughout Ohio continue to struggle filing open positions, but workers in the state are not leaving the workforce as quickly as others across the country.
A new study from the personal-finance website WalletHub showed Ohio has the eighth-lowest job resignation rate in the U.S. during a time when Americans are quitting their jobs at record rates.
“A lot is going on. Many who were close to or at retirement age may have simply retired,” said Scott Behson, a professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University. "The stock market and 401(k)s are way up, and it incented a lot to simply remain out of the workplace. This is not necessarily a bad thing, as this dynamic creates more mid-and entry-level openings.”
Ohio’s resignation rate in the past 12 months was 2.6%. In the latest month, November, Ohio was at 2.1%
"These very low rates indicate high job satisfaction throughout the state,” said Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub analyst.
New York had the lowest resignation rate in the county over the past year at 1.83%, followed by the District of Columbia, Pennsylvania, Washington and Massachusetts. The highest rates were in Alaska, Wyoming, Georgia, Kentucky and Montana.
“The pandemic has triggered a number of relevant factors, directly and indirectly," said Oded Shenkar, professor of management and human resources at The Ohio State University. "This includes psychological factors (people reassessing their life after a major trauma) and economic factors."