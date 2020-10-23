(The Center Square) – Columbus taxpayers paid more than $1.1 million for non-city work last fiscal year, second most in the nation compared to other large cities that disclosed the data.
In a report released last week, the nonprofit Goldwater Institute found Columbus paid nearly 40,000 hours worth of publicly funded union release time, contractually-agreed upon wages that allow workers to conduct union business instead of their actual jobs. The study looked at state departments of corrections, capital cities, and the largest public school districts in each state.
Of the 150 public bodies, 68 wouldn’t, or couldn’t, provide any data. Forty-four reported no hours. The report said many public bodies do not keep track of how much they give away in release time, including all levels of government in Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina and West Virginia.
The city of Columbus paid for 38,469 hours of release time worth $1,112,315 in the 12 months ending June 30, 2020.
The Department of Corrections logged 22,681 hours at a cost of $596,904. Also, Columbus City Schools did not track the hours or cost, but there are an estimated 3,160 release time hours defined in the contract with the union.
Goldwater found multiple city of Columbus contracts allow full-time release for union presidents and other representatives. The police union contract allows 4,000 hours for negotiations.
Those workers, including those solely conducting union business, are also typically logging credits that they’ll use toward taxpayer-funded pensions.
The use of public funds for union activities is often a topic of argument between taxpayer watchdogs and public sector unions, who hold much sway in local politics.
“Public dollars should be spent for public purposes, not activities that benefit private, special interests,” said Jonathan Riches, Goldwater’s national litigation director. “And taxpayers should not be forced to finance private labor organizations, particularly when those organizations engage in political activities, lobbying and union recruitment.”
Some organizations, including the American Legislative Exchange Council, have pushed for state-based legislation that would ban the practice.
A 2017 study of 77 large cities found nearly three-quarters of them had authorized some sort of union release time. A 2014 Government Accounting Office report noted the political motivation behind offering some sort of union business leave.
“Despite the potential for abuse, it is essential to note that UBL can serve an essential role in smoothing labor-management relations, which in turn creates tangible value for the public,” it read.
The federal government allows for union release time.