(The Center Square) – Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, is calling for sweeping legislative reforms to address racism in the state.
Sykes made her call following protests in Ohio and nationwide over the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, while in police custody in Minneapolis.
“We need immediate action, not the creation of another task force or study group to confirm what we already know is wrong and broken,” Sykes said in a statement. “The time for studying racism is over. We have reports and recommendations that are created, publicized and then placed on a shelf and forgotten about, but never codified.
“This state and this nation are witnessing a reckoning right now,” Sykes added. “And the current white, Republican leaders controlling all the power in Ohio need to listen, act and be on the right side of history. Black Ohioans deserve to be heard today, tomorrow and always.”
Sykes cited The Ohio Task Force on Community-Police Relations, which former Gov. John Kasich formed after the deaths of Tamir Rice in Cleveland and John Crawford in Beavercreek. According to a news release from Sykes, the funding line item used to implement recommendations from the task force has decreased each year.
“For Minority Leader Sykes to complain about the alleged failure of the General Assembly to enact recommendations from a task force report from five years ago conveniently overlooks that none of those recommendations were part of the bipartisan priority bill list that she herself endorsed early last year, and also conveniently overlooks that the Majority party has delivered on all of those 2019 priorities that she identified – many of which were criminal justice system reform issues,” Majority Floor Leader Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati, said in a statement.
“Over a year ago Republican and Democratic members stood together and proudly presented thoughtful public policy solutions to benefit all Ohioans, especially those most vulnerable or in need,” Seitz added. “These were based on strengthening our communities, families, health and the economy. It was a proud moment for the Ohio House and the people of our state. The largest, most important public policy has been these 13 priority bills that we worked on jointly.”
On Monday, Sykes noted House Democrats introduced legislation addressing criminal justice reform, increasing the minimum wage and barring discrimination. In a similar vein, last week, the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus (OLBC) announced plans to introduce legislation declaring racism as a public health crisis.
“The inaction of policy makers and white elected officials in Ohio and around this country shows us time and time again that they do not believe Black Lives Matter,” Sykes said.
On Twitter, Gov. Mike DeWine said he would reach out to the legislature to work on race-related issues.
“Race is indisputably a factor in all kinds of health, education, and economic disparities,” the governor said on Twitter. “The divisions of race have plagued this country since [its] inception. While there are no simple solutions, we must be a positive voice in advancing change for all who are marginalized.”