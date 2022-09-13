(The Center Square) – A leading Ohio business organization wants to move public safety more to the forefront as a key point in attracting and retaining business throughout the state.
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce plans to respond to a recent news report that ranked five cities in the state as among the “Deadliest U.S. Cities” by conducting a study of its membership to help determine the effect on public safety on their business.
“The safety of our communities remains fundamental to our state’s ability to attract and retain businesses and that makes it a priority for the Ohio Chamber,” Ohio Chamber CEO Steve Stivers said. “The state of Ohio has made it clear that the issue of public safety is a priority, making over $100 million in grants available to local law enforcement; however, there is still more to be done. This survey will help to identify day-to-day issues Ohio’s businesses face when it comes to public safety and continue the conversation on how best to improve safety across the state.”
The CBS News report listed murder rates of 65 major U.S. cities with population of more than 100,000 for 2019 based on FBI, census and local data.
Dayton ranked as the nation’s fifth deadliest city, followed by Cleveland at No 10, Cincinnati 19th, Akron 49th and Toledo at 57th.
The chamber became involved this year with a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would require judges to considered public safety when determining bail, listing it as one of the group’s top 10 legislative priorities.