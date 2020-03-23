Feds give $1.7 million for Greenfield rail project
(The Center Square) – The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is giving a $1.7 million grant to the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) as part of a $3.4 million project to rehabilitate 30 miles of the Greenfield Rail Line between Greenfield and Midland.
The money is part of $248.5 million in grants for 32 projects in 27 states from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program.
ORDC approved $54,789 in state funding to match the federal money and $659,000 for a state project to restore bridges along the line. Crews will replace 20,000 ties and perform other work allowing for trains to increase their speeds.
Rail commission approves $735,882 grant for Ashland Railway
The ORDC approved a $735,882 grant for the Ashland Railway to expand its Mansfield Yard.
The work is part of a more than $1.4 million project that also includes the installation of roughly 3,000 feet of new track and seven turnouts. The railroad will also use ultrasonic Rail Flaw Detection (RFD) on 23 miles of its Willard Line to identify defective rail.
“The Yard rehab project will add much needed carload space, which will allow Ashland Railway to overcome a capacity problem that has been an issue in the past,” Ashland Railway Roadmaster Bob Thompson said in a news release.
Ohio rail commission approves $235,225 grant for Wheeling & Lake Erie
The ORDC has approved a $235,225 grant for the Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway to repair a bridge in Oneida.
The railroad has committed to keeping the bridge in operable condition for at least 10 years after completing the project.
“The Oneida Bridge, which is over (100) years old and located on the Carrollton Branch, will be upgraded to support increased train frequency,” Jeff Sunderland, assistant vice president of business development for the Wheeling & Lake Erie, said in a news release.
State provides $200,000 loan to help railroad buy front loader
The ORDC approved a $200,000 loan for the Fulton Railway Co. to purchase a replacement front loader. The railroad plans to use the equipment to load gondola cars at its Cincinnati facility.
Fulton Railway provides rail movement services in Cincinnati for the Cincinnati Barge and Rail Terminal, which offers barge-to-truck and barge-to-rail transloading services for manufacturing and processing companies throughout the state.
“The new end-loader will allow for increased load out times and maximum fuel savings,” Fulton Railway President Jeffrey Stewart said in a news release.