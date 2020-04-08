Ohio to release some inmates amid COVID-19
Ohio could release some inmates in order to increase social distancing between inmates and prison staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state is considering an early release for 141 inmates whose sentences are set to end within 90 days and another 26 inmates who are more than 60 years old and suffering from chronic health conditions.
“We’re not looking to release every inmate scheduled to be released in the next 90 days, rather we’re talking about specific cases that fit very specific criteria,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. “We will not be sending murderers, sex offenders, and the like home early.
Buckeye Institute wants to end collaborative supervision requirements for APRNs
The Buckeye Institute wants Ohio to end collaborative supervision requirements preventing advanced practice registered nurses (APRN) from giving medical care they have been trained and licensed to deliver.
The recommendation comes in its new “Policy Solutions for the Pandemic: Lifting Restrictions on Nurses to Fight COVID-19.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic makes this commonsense policy recommendation more urgent than ever,” Rea S. Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research Center and vice president of policy at The Buckeye Institute, said in a statement. “Ohio should suspend collaborative supervision requirements on the way to eliminating them so that nurses can help provide the necessary medical care to those in need.”
WalletHub: Ohio ranks 13th for loan search interest
Ohio ranks 13th for the state where people most need a loan due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to WalletHub.
To determine its ranking, WalletHub looked at internal credit report data and Google searches for a trio of loan-related terms.
“Searching for payday loans is always concerning. Payday loans are an extremely expensive lending option, as they charge exorbitant interest rates and give consumers very little time – until their next paycheck – to pay the money back,” WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez said in a release. “While many people take out payday loans out of desperation or because they have bad credit, there are safer loan options available to most people.”
– The Center Square