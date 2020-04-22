Controlling board approves $8.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief money
(The Center Square) – The Ohio Controlling Board approved more than $8.5 million in federal COVID-19 response funds for the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness Fund.
The federal taxpayer dollars are part of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. The state plans to use the money to increase testing capacity and carry out mitigation strategies, including “surveillance.”
“When all levels of government collaborate to close the remaining gaps in addressing today’s public health emergency, we all benefit,” state Rep. John Rogers, D-Mentor-on-the-Lake, said in a news release.
DeWine forms Minority Health Strike Force
Gov. Mike DeWine has formed a new Minority Health Strike Force, saying the state “must do everything we can to protect” residents “who have an increased risk of being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”
The leading House Democrat said she hopes the governor listens to the group’s recommendations.
“While I appreciate the creation of this Strike Force, the fact remains that House Democrats called on the governor to address health disparities impacting black families for weeks,” House Democratic Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, said in a statement. “I’m glad this important work will start soon but remain concerned about the damage inaction has caused.”
Buckeye Institute: Ohio should join Interstate Medical Licensure Compact
Ohio should join the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact and remove additional barriers to medical care by adopting universal occupational license reciprocity, The Buckeye Institute said in a new policy memo.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of flexibility, preparedness, and the supply of medical professionals during a widespread health crisis,” James B. Woodward, economic research analyst with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Center, said in a news release.
“Joining the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact and then adopting universal occupational license reciprocity will make Ohio’s health care system more flexible, prepared, and capable of caring for those in need,” Woodward said.
State to start sending workers' compensation checks
The state is sending more than 170,000 dividend checks from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC), which offers workers’ compensation insurance to more than 248,000 public and private employers in the state.
BWC’s board of directors recently approved sending up to $1.6 billion in dividends to Ohio employers. The money, which totals the premiums paid in the 2018 policy year, aims to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on Ohio’s business community and the economy, officials said.
Under the program, about $1.4 billion will go to private employers, while the remainder will go to local government taxing districts, including counties, cities and schools.