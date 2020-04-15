Local health departments must provide names of people infected with COVID-19
(The Center Square) – A new order requires local health departments to give local dispatch agencies information, including the names and addresses, about anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
“By knowing in advance if they will be interacting with someone who has tested positive, first responders will be better prepared when they arrive at a scene with appropriate protective gear,” the governor’s office said in a news release. Dispatch agencies must keep the information confidential.
As of Tuesday evening, Ohio had 7,280 “confirmed and probable” cases of COVID-19 along with 324 “confirmed and probable” deaths.
DeWine asks feds for flexibility
Gov. Mike DeWine is submitting an 1135 or Appendix K waiver application to the federal government, which officials say will give more flexibility to fight COVID-19.
This waiver will, in part, eliminate various signature requirements to enable proper distancing and allow Ohio to increase the use of technology for health assessments and care planning, according to a news release. It will also enable services at alternative locations and remove staffing-level requirements.
“Removing restrictions like these during this pandemic will allow health care workers to focus on meeting the needs of Ohioans,” said Governor DeWine.
If approved, the waiver will be retroactively applied to start March 1.
Buckeye Institute: Eliminate unnecessary spending before using rainy day funds
Ohio should use its rainy day fund for COVID-19 recovery only after eliminating unnecessary spending and cutting government budgets by at least 20 percent, The Buckeye Institute said.
“The COVID-19 crisis has required state lawmakers to take swift, dramatic action to secure Ohio’s public health and economy,” Lukas Spitzwieser, an economic policy analyst with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Center, said in a news release. “...Instead of raising taxes-which will strain cash-strapped businesses, workers, and families even further-or imperiling health care workers with across-the-board spending cuts, Ohio should surgically cut unnecessary spending and rely on the rainy day fund to balance the budget.”
DeWine issues reprieves for condemned inmates
Gov. Mike DeWine issued reprieves for a trio of inmates facing execution.
Romell Broom was to be executed on June 17, but his execution has been moved to March 16, 2022. James Gelen Hanna was scheduled to be put to death on July 16, and a new date has been set for May 18, 2022. An execution date for Douglas Coley was moved from Aug. 12 to July 20, 2022.
DeWine is issuing the reprieves because of “ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC),” according to a news release.