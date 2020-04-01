Trump approves major disaster declaration for Ohio
(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump has approved Gov Mike DeWine’s request for a major disaster declaration for Ohio. The decision, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, opens up additional federal funding for the state.
“We appreciate the Administration’s quick approval of Governor DeWine’s request for a major disaster declaration,” U.S. Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said in a statement.
“This pandemic has created significant and unprecedented challenges and local governments do not have the capacity to sufficiently respond to this major disaster,” they added. “Therefore, this additional Federal assistance is necessary to supplement response and recovery efforts.”
Lawmaker: Pass House Bill 10 as part of the state’s COVID-19 response
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Richard D. Brown, D-Canal Winchester, is calling on the state Senate to pass House Bill 10 as part of the state’s COVID-19 response.
The state House passed the measure, which would create the Governor’s Office of Drug Policy aimed at fighting the overdose crisis in Ohio. However, it is pending before the state Senate Finance Committee.
“The all-encompassing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic exemplifies exactly why we need a dedicated office to focus on drug addiction in our state,” Brown said in a news release. “We cannot afford to take our eye off the ball even in the face of another crisis.”
WalletHub: Ohio’s economy is the 13th most exposed to coronavirus
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s economy is the 13th most exposed to coronavirus, according to a new analysis from WalletHub.
“Coronavirus isn’t just a danger to Americans’ health. It’s also a menace to our wallets,” WalletHub said. “It’s led to the closing of scores of nonessential events and businesses, hurting the livelihood of many people.”
Ohio ranked No. 18 for both high impact industries and workforce and resources for businesses to cope better with the crisis. The Buckeye State performed better than Indiana (19) and West Virginia (37) but fell short of Pennsylvania (6), Kentucky (11) and Michigan (12).
DeWine asks JobsOhio to collaborate on ideas for the post-COVID-19 economy
(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike DeWine wants JobsOhio to start working on ideas to help the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic begins to subside.
On Tuesday, JobsOhio announced “it is providing a $2 million growth fund loan to Appalachian Growth Capital, or AGC,” DeWine said on Twitter. “This announcement is part of JobsOhio’s new strategic initiative to provide more economic development funds to areas of #Ohio hardest hit by the economy.”
AGC works with secondary lenders and banks to provide financing for small businesses in 32 Appalachian counties in eastern and southern Ohio. The support aims to help small businesses weather the COVID-19 outbreak.