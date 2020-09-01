Authority approves tax credits for five projects
(The Center Square) – The Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) gave the green light for tax credits to five projects that proponents say will create 574 new jobs and retain 1,058 jobs statewide.
The projects are expected to result in more than $23 million in new payroll and spur more than $68 million in investments.
TCA approved a 1.221 percent, seven-year credit for Forward Air in Groveport; a 1.368 percent, eight-year credit for Carvana in Elyria Township; a 1.239 percent, six-year credit for Colgate-Palmolive in Cambridge; a 1.590 percent, eight-year credit for TEAM Industrial Services in Cincinnati; and a 1.438 percent, seven-year credit for Plug Power in West Carrollton.
Dems introduce bill to prohibit petition blocking
(The Center Square) – A pair of Democrats have introduced House Bill 752 to prohibit anyone from interfering with the circulation of election petitions, commonly known as petition blocking.
“Petition blocking enables bad actors to trample on the democratic process and silence the voices of Ohioans,” state Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney, D-Cleveland, said in a news release. “Passing HB 752 would end this nefarious tactic and give power back to the people of Ohio.
Sweeney co-sponsored the bill with state Rep. Jeffrey A. Crossman, D-Parma. They cited efforts to stymie opposition to House Bill 6, a ratepayer bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants.
Transportation department gives $14.7 million for Ohio airport projects
(The Center Square) – The feds are sending three grants totaling $14.7 million to airports across Ohio.
The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending $2.9 million to Akron Fulton International, $7.1 million to Toledo Express Airport and $4.7 million to Cuyahoga County. These funds will go to reconstruct and repair taxiways and runways.
“These grants totaling more than $14 million are great news for the Akron Fulton, Toledo Express, and Cuyahoga County, Ohio airports,” U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said in a statement. “I appreciate (U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao) sending these funds which will help the airports with much-needed runway and taxiway repairs and reconstruction.”