Dem lawmakers announce ‘Worker Protection Act’
Reps. David Leland, D-Columbus, and Lisa Sobecki, D-Toledo, announced a measure to allow some workers who do not return to work outside of their houses to maintain access to unemployment benefits.
The Worker Protection Act would apply to workers who are immunocompromised, over 65 years old or live with someone who falls into either category. It extends the same to workers where employers do not follow safety mandates the Ohio Department of Health has issued.
“No person should have to choose between their life and their livelihood,” Leland said in a news release.
Committee to look at COVID-19 response and nursing homes and long-term care facilities
The House Aging and Long Term Care Committee is planning to look into how the state’s COVID-19 response has impacted nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
State Rep. Tim Ginter, R-Salem, is inviting interested parties to testify before the committee, which is planning to compile recommendations based on the testimony it receives as it relates to nursing homes and long term care facilities.
In a news release, Ginter said it is vital for lawmakers to evaluate the current situation regarding the public health crisis and determine how to help vulnerable populations in the Buckeye State.
Dems want DeWine to act on COVID-19 in jails, prisons
Two Democratic lawmakers want Gov. Mike DeWine to slow the spread of COVID-19 in jails and prisons.
In a letter, state Reps. Erica Crawley, D-Columbus, and Jeff Crossman, D-Parma, asked DeWine to form a task force to address the spread of COVID-19 in prisons and to continue to increase testing, stop accepting new inmates at state facilities and expand early release efforts for low-risk and non-violent offenders.
“These measures can disrupt the spread of the virus and could curb the number of deaths. We are obligated to protect all Ohioans, including those incarcerated and working in correctional institutions,” Crawley said in a news release.
Bill allows local governments to convey select plots
The state House has passed legislation allowing local governments to convey specific plots of land owned by the state to outside purchasers.
House Bill 481, which now heads to the state Senate, would allow local governments to decide the fate of under-utilized property in their jurisdiction. There are 26 properties statewide that have been included in this comprehensive legislation.
“There is an abundance of excess property not being appropriately utilized and the opportunity costs for potential improvement are burdening public institutions and the state. This bill is fiscally responsible and simply just makes sense,” state Representative Mark Fraizer, R-Newark, said in a statement.