Buckeye Institute: State should remove barriers for mental health professionals
Ohio should remove barriers that bar out-of-state mental health professionals from practicing in the state, The Buckeye Institute said.
“The COVID-19 pandemic threatens not only Ohioans physical health, but also our mental health,” Rea S. Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research Center at The Buckeye Institute and vice president of policy, said in a news release.
Any “increase in mental illness or difficulties will require more treatment from therapists and mental health providers,” Hederman added. “To support people who need mental health services now, and in the future, Ohio should remove barriers that prevent out-of-state mental health professionals from treating Ohioans and practicing in the state.”
Federal Bureau of Prisons to up testing at Elkton Federal Prison in Lisbon
The Federal Bureau of Prisons plans to increase the number of inmates and workers tested for COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Institution Elkton in Lisbon.
The feds plan to test 150 inmates and personnel per day. There are more than 2,400 inmates and staff at Elkton.
“Elkton now has the highest number of deaths of any federal prison, with nine fatalities,” U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said in a statement. “The lack of sufficient testing there remains unacceptable.
“This is a positive step in the right direction, especially after we’ve been told repeatedly that they only had sufficient capacity to test 100 individuals per week,” Portman added.
Crawley: State should issue health impact statements
A state lawmaker wants health impact statements for bills the state legislature is considering, similar to fiscal notes and local impact statements currently issued.
State Rep. Erica C. Crawley, D-Columbus, included the provision in a new bill, which would also create the Health and Equity Interagency Team to address “health and health equity factors.”
“To make strides in the health of Ohioans, and reduce inequities as well as control costs, we need to consider factors outside of healthcare which influence health,” Crawley said in a news release. “This would be essential to the legislative body as we try to make good policy decisions.”
SNAP recipients should receive home food delivery and curbside pickup during COVID-19, Brown says
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, joined a group of senators to call on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to ensure SNAP participants can receive home food delivery and curbside pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented rise in unemployment and a subsequent increase in demand for food assistance,” the lawmakers wrote. “We believe that no individual or family should be disadvantaged simply because they rely on SNAP benefits to access the food they need.”
