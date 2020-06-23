House passes bill to help veterinary students with debt
The state House passed legislation to create the Veterinarian Student Debt Assistance Program.
House Bill 67, which heads to the Senate for consideration, allows the State Veterinary Medical Licensing Board to pay all or some of a veterinarian student’s loans. To be eligible, students must participate in charitable veterinarian services, such as spay and neutering.
The bill “strengthens partnerships between veterinarians and animal welfare organizations to help curb the issue of pet overpopulation,” state Rep. Tom Brinkman, R-Mt. Lookout, said in a news release.
According to a Legislative Service Commission (LSC) analysis, there could be $285,000 per year from registration and license fees for the program.
Senator wants to remove slavery exception from state constitution
As soon as November, Ohio residents could have a say on whether to remove a slavery exception from the state constitution.
State Sen. Cecil Thomas, D-Avondale, said he is introducing a joint resolution to remove the exception. The measure will go to voters to decide if three-fifths of the state House and state Senate approve it.
The resolution would delete the phrase “unless for the punishment of crime” from Article 1, Section 6 of the state constitution, according to a news release. It currently reads, “There shall be no slavery in this state; nor involuntary servitude, unless for the punishment of crime.”
House agrees to overhaul unclaimed funds system
The state House has passed a bill to overhaul Ohio’s unclaimed fund system.
There is an estimated $3 billion in more than 12 million accounts in the state. House Bill 270 “lightens the burden on businesses from a reporting standpoint, and ensures the state properly invests unclaimed funds while holding onto funds,” state Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova, said in a news release.
Among the changes, the bill creates a simple process to claim descendants’ unclaimed funds without opening estates and creates an online platform to report and redeem unclaimed funds. It also allows the state treasurer to invest unclaimed funds.