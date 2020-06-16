State House passes broadband connectivity bill
The state House has passed House Bill 13, a bill aimed at bringing broadband connectivity to households in the state that do not currently have such a service.
Lawmakers passed House Bill 13 by an 81-8 margin, sending the bill to the state Senate for consideration. The program includes $20 million in funding for the rest of the biennium and includes additional regulatory changes intended to eliminate barriers to broadband expansion.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has underscored how critically important it is for Ohioans to have access to reliable high-speed internet,” state Rep. Rick Carfagna, R-Genoa Twp., said in a news release.
House passes bill to update alcohol sales
The state House has passed House Bill 674, which eliminates statutory limitations on the Sunday sales of alcohol and allows local authorities to establish a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) where patrons can drink alcohol outside.
The measure, which passed 75-16, heads to the state Senate for consideration.
“For weeks I have heard from bars, restaurants, grocery stores, craft breweries and other interested parties in the beer, wine and spirits industries that have been pleading for change,” state Rep. Brett Hillyer, R-Uhrichsville, said in a news release. “House Bill 674 is multifaceted in nature and focuses on delivering that change so desperately needed.”
Dems laud Supreme Court ruling
Ohio Democrats lauded a Monday U.S. Supreme Court ruling that held the 1964 Civil Rights Act applies to LGBTQ workers.
“I was delighted to read the words, ‘An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law,’” Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, said in a statement.
“This decision is an important first step in ensuring our friends, family, and neighbors who identify as LGBTQ have the opportunity to fully realize their American Dream,” Sykes added. The House minority leader called on Republicans to revisit the proposed Ohio Fairness Act, which extends to housing.
– The Center Square