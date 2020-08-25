Controlling Board approves $361 million in federal funding
(The Center Square) – The state Controlling Board approved $361 million in federal funding to curtail COVID-19 outbreaks in school districts, according to lawmakers.
The funding includes $175 million for local governments in the Buckeye State and $97.5 million for the Ohio Department of Health for expanded COVID-19 testing. It also includes $30 million for the Ohio Department of Education to reimburse schools for providing meals to students during the summer.
“The additional measures are critical investments to continue to combat challenges from COVID-19 and to assist those within our early childhood education system,” state Rep. Scott Oelslager, R–North Canton, said in a news release.
Health order targets performance theaters
(The Center Square) – Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Interim Director Lance Himes is signing an order for performance theaters to reopen.
Under the order, interior venue attendance will be capped at either 300 people or 15 percent of their fixed-seated capacity, whichever is less. Outdoor venues are capped at 1,500 people or 15 percent of their fixed seating capacity, whichever is less.
The order aligns with requirements in an order targeting youth, collegiate, amateur, club and professional sports. Meanwhile, last week, ODH said face shields do not comply with an earlier order mandating “facial coverings in child education settings.”
New COVID-19 nursing home regulations now in place
(The Center Square) – New regulations meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio's assisted living homes took effect Monday.
The orders require testing of all workers inside Assisted living centers are now requited to test all employees and some residents on a "strategic" basis.
The goaql is to flag any positive tests early to prevent any outbreaks.