DeWine authorizes Ohio National Guard to help at federal prison
Gov. Mike DeWine authorized the Ohio National Guard to provide medical assistance at the Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Columbiana County.
Seven inmates there have tested positive for COVID-19, and three have died. The National Guard members will not be armed or provide security, officials said.
“To be clear, this is not a state facility, it is a federal prison - but, this prison is in Ohio. Ohio citizens work there, and their families live here,” DeWine said in a news release. “As we’ve said for weeks, we’re all in this together, and providing state help for this federal prison is the right thing to do.”
Governor signs order allowing easier access to telehealth
Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order removing a requirement that patients first have a face-to-face first meeting before qualifying for a telehealth appointment.
The order allows residents to access telehealth services from individual counselors, social workers, and marriage and family counselors. Normally, providers must undergo training in providing telehealth services before offering the service.
“Mental health is just as important as physical health, and in this time of social distancing and stay at home orders, we are trying to ensure that those who need services can access them without leaving their homes,” DeWine said in a news release.
DeWine: Snowbirds must self-quarantine for 14 days
“Snowbirds” and Ohioans who spent their winters outside of the Buckeye State must self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Ohio in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
“I know that many of our Ohio snowbirds will soon be returning from places like Florida, and we want to make sure that you remain healthy and that those around you remain healthy,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a news release.
The governor’s order excludes truckers, healthcare workers, residents who live on the state border and other workers who are providing essential services.