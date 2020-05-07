Bill would eliminate the sales tax on PPE
(The Center Square) – A proposed bill would repeal sales and use tax on personal protective equipment (PPE) through the end of the year.
Senate Bill 307, introduced by state Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, comes as the state works to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill, which aims to help Ohioans as they return to work, would become effective immediately if approved and signed into law.
“By temporarily repealing the tax on these items, we are going to make it easier and more affordable for Ohioans to access this vitally important, and potentially even life-saving equipment,” Gavarone said in a news release.
Brown wants hazard pay for federal employees and contractors
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, wants increased safety measures and hazard pay for federal employees and contractors who are “on the frontlines of the public health response.”
Brown was among 19 members of the U.S. Senate who penned a letter to Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Acting Director Michael Rigas and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Acting Director Russell Vought.
The lawmakers want “a 25% increase in basic pay for employees in essential, frontline, or public-facing positions whose jobs cannot be accomplished while maintaining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social distancing recommendations,” they said in the letter.
House Dems blast decision not to count provisional ballots
(The Center Square) – House Democrats derided what they say was a decision by Secretary of State Frank LaRose to throw out provisional ballots cast in last week’s primary.
“This is an insult to the voters of Ohio,” state Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson, D-Toledo, said in a statement. “Mass confusion reigned in this primary election, in part because of Secretary LaRose’s own actions in publicizing a false new election date. As a result, many people cast provisional ballots last Tuesday. … There is no excuse for this manner of conducting elections, and he should reverse course and count the votes.”
Grendell working on ‘Truth in COVID-19 Statistics’ bill
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Diane Grendell, R-Chesterland, said she is drafting a bill seeking more specifics on the COVID-19 numbers the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is releasing.
“I do think it’s important that Ohioans receive clarity on how these coronavirus figures are being compiled by ODH,” Grendell said in a Friday news release. “As these numbers are driving vital health, economic policy, and livelihood decisions, it’s crucial that we understand where these numbers derived from and that they are detailed for the people of Ohio so that it is clear why certain decisions are being made.”