Bill bans placing a foster child with unknown relatives
Proposed legislation would prohibit placing a foster child with a relative he or she does not know and has never met.
House Bill 506 would prohibit placing a child with a relative if he or she has resided in a certified foster home for six months or more. It permits putting a child with the relative if a court finds it is in the child's best interest.
“There have been concerns for a child’s safety when they are removed from a foster home and placed with a relative they do not know or have never met,” Rep. Gayle Manning, R-North Ridgeville, said in a news release.
Lawmakers want more accountability for community charter schools
Lawmakers have proposed a bill aimed at strengthening the accountability of community charter school operators.
The bill would allow the Ohio auditor to review the records of an operator.
If approved, it would ban for-profit organizations from entering into or renewing contracts for operator services. It also would cap profit operators from realizing a profit higher than 5 percent of the payments the school receives from the state.
“Our children and our educators deserve an environment that fully satisfies these educational needs so that our children can grow and our communities can prosper,” state Rep. Jeffrey Crossman, D-Parma, said in a news release.
Crossman is co-sponsoring the bill with state Rep. Gayle Manning, R-North Ridgeville.
Ohio is No. 1 in Site Selection magazine’s Governor’s Cup
Ohio is the top state in the nation for economic development, according to Site Selection magazine’s Governor’s Cup.
“These results show that the entire state of Ohio is succeeding as a whole,” Rep. Tom Patton, R-Strongsville, said in a news release. “From jobs to work ethic, Ohio has earned this high recognition that signifies our state’s strong economy and workforce.”
The magazine’s annual survey measures the number of economic development projects per person. The Buckeye State had 14 towns place within the top 100 list, more than any other state in the country, according to Patton.
– The Center Square