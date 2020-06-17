OEA says police partnership a local issue
Schools’ relationships with police and law enforcement agencies in the wake of nationwide protests are a local issue, the Ohio Education Association said.
“OEA believes this is a local decision,” an OEA spokesperson said in an email. “We want a safe learning environment and support funding for school districts that choose to have school resource officers or local law enforcement in their school buildings.”
State lawmakers could soon consider several proposed changes related to policing in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Ohio starts borrowing to meet ‘its unemployment obligation’
Ohio has started to borrow money “to meet its unemployment obligation” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine said.
Ohio requested the authority from the U.S. Department of Labor to borrow up to $3.1 billion, the governor said on Twitter. The governor noted other states, including California and Texas, have also had to borrow.
“That total exceeds what we think we will need to pay out in benefits,” DeWine said in a tweet. “It is essentially a line of credit, so we asked for greater authority than we currently think that we will need so that we have it just in case we need it.”
Portman introduces bill to look at the death of a candidate
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, has introduced legislation to investigate what happens if a presidential candidate dies before an election.
The Twentieth Amendment Section Four Study Act will convene a panel of constitutional experts to recommend an appropriate process to Congress.
“In the horrible event that a candidate passes away in a contingent presidential or vice-presidential election, it’s imperative that Congress has the necessary information and guidance on how to proceed,” Portman said in a news release.
“Congress should not attempt to write the rules in the midst of such a crisis, and with such clear partisan outcomes at stake,” Portman said.
– The Center Square