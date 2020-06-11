House passes Truth in COVID-19 legislation
(The Center Square) – The state House has passed House Bill 624, the Truth in COVID-19 Statistics bill that mandates the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) release more details about the COVID-19 numbers it uses.
It would also require the ODH to release documents to support its modeling projections.
“When it comes to reporting to Ohioans important information about COVID-19, Ohioans are entitled to the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth,” state Rep. Diane Grendell, R-Chesterland, said in a news release. “Unfortunately, that has not been the case the past three months. More Ohioans died in the first four months of 2018 than in 2020, even with COVID-19.”
House passes Telemedicine Expansion Act
(The Center Square) – The state House has passed House Bill 679, the Telemedicine Expansion Act, which allows health care providers to use telemedicine to care for patients in and outside of Ohio.
“Telemedicine has always been important to my work here in the Ohio House,” state Rep. Tom Patton, R-Strongsville, said in a news release. “Now more than ever due to the pandemic, these bills are crucial in helping Ohioans as we continue to fight this health crisis.
“Expanding on telemedicine is truly important as it will allow patients to get faster access to care, which hopefully helps in improving public health while lowering healthcare costs for Ohioans,” Patton added.
Buckeye Institute urges broadband access expansion
(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 pandemic “dramatically highlighted the importance of high-speed broadband access,” Greg R. Lawson, research fellow at The Buckeye Institute, said in prepared testimony in support of House Bill 13.
Under the bill, the Residential Broadband Expansion (RBE) Program would provide grants to cities and townships across the Buckeye State to help fund broadband expansion projects that private companies might not complete without such an incentive.
The grants will “close the gap between what commercial service providers can cost-effectively spend to develop a network and the full cost of providing the service to underserved communities,” Lawson said.