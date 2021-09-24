Ohio’s new vaccine incentives target children
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a third round of COVID-19 vaccine incentives in the state with the hope of increasing the rate of vaccines in children and young adults.
The new Ohio Vax-2-School program gives those between the ages of 12-25 a chance to win 50 scholarships worth $10,000 each and five $100,000 scholarships to an Ohio college or university for career or technical education.
Prizes will be announced beginning the week of Oct. 11, and DeWine said more details are expected.
The program is the third taxpayer-funded incentive plan DeWine has used as an effort increase Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination rate, which stands at 49% of people fully vaccinated. The state’s first effort was its Vax-a-Million lottery, followed by a program that paid state employees to get vaccinated.
Ohio To Work initiative expands
The state announced the expansion of a program aimed matching job-seekers with local employers that began last year in Cleveland.
The Ohio To Work program connected those out of work with in-demand jobs, while providing personalized career coaching, accelerated training options and career tools, according to a news release.
The program will be expanded to Columbus, Toledo, Cincinnati, Dayton and the Mahoning Valley.
“We’ve already heard from job seekers and employers from Cleveland that the pilot program has created career-pathways for many individuals, and we look forward to intensifying this work across the state,” said J.P. Nauseef, president and CEO of JobsOhio. “The need for short-term, industry-aligned skills training has never been more important, and this is why Ohio To Work has convened partners with the existing industry connections and access to employers. Our partners are committed to an equitable economic recovery and building back our communities stronger and more resilient than ever before.”
Legislation calls for unemployment hack probe
After weeks of complaining about a lack of action, state Reps. Jeffrey Crossman, D-Parma, and Lisa Sobecki, D-Toledo, introduced legislation that urges Gov. Mike DeWine to activate the Ohio Cyber Reserve to investigate reports of hacking into the state’s unemployment compensation network.
“We have a serious problem in Ohio with the security of our Unemployment System, and the Governor and Director of ODJFS are not doing enough to address the problem,” Sobecki said. “There are numerous questions unanswered, and Ohioans deserve the truth.”
The legislation also would require a state agency, in the event of a breach of its systems, to pay for credit monitoring for anyone whose personal information was compromised and inform them of how to obtain the credit monitoring, as well as require state agencies to engage in periodic cyber audits to assess risk and security levels.