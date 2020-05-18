DeWine tells Miami University graduates ‘the best is yet to come’
In a virtual commencement address for Miami University, Gov. Mike DeWine told graduates they have “great opportunities ahead to be bold and take some chances on life.”
DeWine added: “Along the way, you will face tough, life-changing decisions. You will face disappointments and challenges and losses. But when you do, know that – sometimes – the best is yet to come," he said.
“We will come out of this. We will be stronger,” DeWine added. “Our scientists and our business people – and among them now many of today’s graduates – will be the ones to find new treatments and a vaccine and innovative and creative economic solutions.”
Individual income tax represents 25.8 percent of tax collections in Ohio
The analysis from the Tax Foundation found Oregon (42.7 percent) and Maryland (37.9 percent) depend most heavily on individual income taxes. Conversely, New Hampshire (1 percent) and Tennessee (1.1 percent) raised the least revenue from an income tax.
Both Kentucky (33.7 percent) and Pennsylvania (25.9 percent) had a higher rate than Ohio. However, the Buckeye State had a higher rate than West Virginia (25.2 percent), Michigan (24 percent) and Indiana (23.4 percent).
State Controlling Board approves $132 million for COVID-19 fight
The state Controlling Board signed off on more than $132 million for COVID-19 response efforts.
The agency approved more than $112 million in federal funds, including $52.5 million for the state’s unemployment insurance program, and $20 million in state dollars for the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Service.
“While these funds shore up some areas of our response, the reality is that a second spike could overwhelm our healthcare system and strain our social safety net, which could threaten essential support for Ohio families when they need it most,” Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, said in a news release.
Buckeye Institute argues for education savings accounts
(The Center Square) – The Buckeye Institute said that federally funded education savings accounts (ESA) can stabilize educational routines for families during future unanticipated disruptions, natural disasters and epidemics.
“The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted American education and future crises may do so again without warning,” Greg R. Lawson, a research fellow at The Buckeye Institute and author of "Giving Families Certainty," said in a news release. “A federally funded ESA initiative – funded using existing tax dollars and with states in the lead – would give families the tools they need to continue their child’s education during future epidemics or natural disasters.”