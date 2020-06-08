Bill aims to improve government accountability
(The Center Square) – A state lawmaker wants to create a dozen state and local government accountability appeals boards so businesses can share opinions regarding decisions around the state’s reopening and continuing operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Businesses need the chance to have their voices heard when it comes to decisions that affect the future of their company,” state Rep. Kris Jordan, R-Ostrander, said in a statement.
“Small businesses deserve to be a part of the bigger, decision-making conversations that are happening behind the government’s closed doors,” Jordan added. “This appeals board process gives businesses the platform to have their voices heard and be a part of those bigger conversations.”
House passes bill to create sexual exploitation database
(The Center Square) – The state House has passed House Bill 431, directing the Attorney General to develop a database of people convicted of soliciting prostitution.
“While assigned to the Cincinnati Police Department’s Vice Unit, I saw first-hand how sexual activity for hire devastates the lives of many young women who have fallen victim to these johns,” state Rep. Cindy Abrams, R-Harrison, said in a news release. “Under current law, it is not difficult for someone caught soliciting a prostitute to keep that information hidden from friends, family, and their employer.”
Information will remain in the database for five years unless a conviction is overturned.
House Commerce and Labor Committee passes CPA measure
(The Center Square) – The state House Commerce and Labor Committee approved House Bill 442 to allow students to take the Certified Public Accountancy (CPA) exam after 120 semester hours of the required 150 hours of coursework.
The hours must include non-accounting business and specified accounting classes. The bill removes a penalty requiring another year of experience for residents taking the exam before allowed.
“I’m happy to see our colleagues in the Commerce and Labor Committee move this commonsense legislation forward at a time when we need more CPAs in our workforce,” state Rep. Thomas West, D-Canton, said in a statement. West co-sponsored the measure with state Rep. Bill Roemer, R-Richfield.