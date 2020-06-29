Senate approves bill to strengthen open meetings law
(The Center Square) – The Senate passed legislation proponents say strengthens Ohio’s open meetings law.
Under Senate Bill 293, residents may file a complaint alleging a violation of the Open Meetings Law with the Court of Claims. The court can require public bodies to comply with the law.
“Under current law, citizens are often forced into lengthy and costly court proceedings, just to enforce their right to an open and democratic process,” Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina, said in a statement. “Senate Bill 293 streamlines this process and will lead to quicker resolutions of disputes, all while increasing transparency and improving access for Ohioans.”
Senate approves religious expression bill
(The Center Square) – The state Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 288, removing a mandate that athletes receive permission from the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) to wear items reflective of their religious beliefs.
With the bill, lawmakers “sent a strong, unanimous message” about Ohio students’ “right to religious expression,” state Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, said in a news release. “We are one big step closer to ensuring that no student in this state has to choose between playing the sport they love and their religion.”
Gavarone was inspired by a high school student disqualified from a cross-country race for wearing a hijab.
Bill would criminalize chokeholds
(The Center Square) – House Democrats filed legislation to criminalize the use of chokeholds by law enforcement officials statewide.
The bill is the latest in a series of police reform proposals filed following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It is modeled after the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act that the New York State Assembly passed earlier this month.
“A chokehold is a maneuver which has shown time and time again to have lethal consequences,” state Rep. Tavia Galonski, D-Akron, said in a news release. “All too often it has become a death sentence for citizens who have not even received due process of law.”