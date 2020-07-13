Speaker: Outcome of lawsuit over taxes will be ‘interesting’
(The Center Square) – House Speaker Larry Householder said the outcome of a lawsuit filed by the Buckeye Institute against the state and the city of Columbus will be “interesting."
“It will be interesting to see how the court rules,” Householder, R-Glenford, said, according to a spokesperson.
The Buckeye Institute filed suit earlier this month against the city and state. The think tank argues a state law – which it described as “straight out of a dystopic novel” – allowing the city to collect income taxes from employees required to work from their homes outside the municipality amid the COVID-19 pandemic is unconstitutional.
Gavarone: Resolution opposes ‘radical idea of defunding the police’
(The Center Square) – State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, has introduced Concurrent Resolution 16, “which declares opposition to the radical idea of defunding the police.”
In a Facebook post, Gavarone stated: “In a time of ever-increasing crime and violence across our state and country, the need for and value of our law enforcement officers has never been greater.”
She added: “Officers, now more than ever, need our support, and as leaders in our communities, legislators must make our position clear that we stand with law enforcement and against an idea that threatens the safety of all Ohioans.”
The resolution also calls “for justice for victims of excessive force.”
Senator: Use emergency system to alert residents
(The Center Square) – State Sen. Cecil Thomas, D-Avondale, wants Gov. Mike DeWine to use the emergency broadcasting system to alert Ohioans who live in counties designated as Level 3 (red) or Level 4 (purple) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The designations are part of the new Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
“This is precisely the time for government officials to use their powers to protect the public,” Thomas wrote in a letter to the governor. “Ohioans need to be warned and advised to take the necessary steps to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community if they live or work in a red or purple county.”