Bill would allocate funds to stop evictions
(The Center Square) – State Reps. David Leland, D-Columbus, and Juanita Brent, D-Cleveland, filed legislation to stop evictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Eviction Crisis Response Act would allocate $270 million from Ohio’s rainy-day fund to create a program to help renters.
“Families across Ohio that were stable six months ago have been rocked by the ultimate one-time economic emergency,” Leland said in a statement. “We can either spend the money now to help these families get back on their feet or accept the immense personal and economic toll of hundreds of thousands of Ohioans being forced to vacate their homes in the middle of a pandemic.”
Dems call for hearings on 'dark money' bill
(The Center Square) – State Reps. Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, and Bride Rose Sweeney, D-Cleveland, called for hearings on new legislation they filed.
House Bill 739 would require so-called "dark money" groups to identify funders and disclose spending. Proponents say the bill would also increase restrictions against foreign and governments influencing Ohio elections.
“Dark money groups with innocuous labels like ‘Generation Now’ have influenced our state politics for years,” Sweeney said in a news release. “By making people and corporations put their names behind these organizations and disclose their contributions, we can begin to bring transparency and accountability back to our state government. Ohioans deserve no less.”
Feds serve search warrant on state House
(The Center Square) – Federal authorities executed a search warrant for former House Speaker Larry Householder’s personal belongings.
“The Ohio House of Representatives (on Friday) received and fully cooperated with a federal search warrant for personal items at the Riffe Center belonging to Larry Householder,” the Ohio House of Representatives said in a statement. “The House will continue cooperating with federal investigators as part of our effort to restore integrity and trust to the House.”
A grand jury indicted Householder and four others as part of a $60 million federal racketeering conspiracy to pass and uphold House Bill 6, a ratepayer-funded bailout of nuclear plants in Ohio.