Dems call for action one year after Dayton shooting
(The Center Square) – Leading up to the first anniversary of a mass shooting in Dayton that left nine dead and 17 wounded, Democrats are calling for lawmakers to act “to prevent senseless gun violence.”
“Ohio House Democrats remain committed to ending gun violence and making our communities, schools and public spaces safer for all Ohioans,” House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes (D-Akron, said in a statement. “We cannot afford more inaction as Ohioans continue to die from preventable violence and we owe it the victims, their families and the Dayton community to do something to prevent this from ever happening again.”
Lawmakers call for statewide hygiene plan for polling places
(The Center Square) – State Reps. Tavia Galonski, D-Akron, and Bride Rose Sweeney, D-Cleveland, want a statewide hygiene plan for polling places during the general election.
In a letter to Secretary of State Frank LaRose, they request polling places practice sanitization, including wiping down high touch surfaces and making hand sanitizer available. They also want social distancing requirements, a requirement that voters and workers wear face coverings and for the state to encourage curbside and absentee voting.
“Anything less than a binding directive with standard protocols leaves room for voter disenfranchisement and the endangerment of poll workers,” Sweeney said in a news release.
Fedor introduces Ohio Anti-Corruption Act
(The Center Square) – State Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, has introduced legislation to require limited liability companies (LLCs) and 501(c)(4) nonprofit corporations to disclose funding sources for contributions made to political campaigns.
Senate Bill 349, the Ohio Anti-Corruption Act, is a companion to a similar bill introduced in the statehouse. The measure is the latest following the arrest of former House Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford.
“The public deserves to know where money spent to elect public officials comes from,” Fedor said in a news release. “This legislation will shed a light on dark money and ensure full transparency. We need accountability on every penny spent.”