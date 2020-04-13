Bill would grant immunity to essential businesses
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Diane Grendell, R-Chesterland, has introduced a bill to grant essential businesses immunity from liability for injury, death or loss stemming from the transmission of COVID-19.
The bill applies to volunteers and employees of essential businesses, including grocery stores and hospitals.
“Those who contract the virus might take an opportunity to civilly retaliate against an individual or business with the belief that they are responsible,” Grendell said in a news release. “If an essential operator is acting in good-faith and within the scope of their responsibilities, this must be prevented.”
Bill would temporarily amend peace officer and firefighter certifications
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Jeffrey Crossman, D-Parma, introduced the “First Responders Testing Act,” which would allow local police and fire departments to administer state tests during the current COVID-19 pandemic. It would require someone with the rank of captain or higher to oversee the test.
“This legislation addresses an immediate need to put more first responders on the street now when they are most needed,” Crossman said in a news release. “We can have experienced professionals administer the required tests locally and certify that these first responders are available and ready for service, especially since we have seen these services strained in recent weeks.”
Bill would give grocery, food processing employees access to compensation
(The Center Square) – State Reps. Tom Patton, R-Strongsville, and Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati, have proposed legislation giving workers in grocery stores and food packaging and processing facilities “access to compensation” should they contract COVID-19 while working.
“These are essential workers who are on the frontlines providing their communities with necessities during this pandemic,” Patton said in a news release. “They deserve to be rightly compensated and should receive adequate protection for their health, safety and financial security.
“Food workers are out there being exposed to health hazards of the coronavirus,” Patton added. “This is not what these workers signed up for, but they are heroes during this very difficult time.”
Bill would streamline criminal record sealing process
(The Center Square) – State Rep. John Rogers, D-Mentor-On-The-Lake, has introduced legislation that would make it easier for Ohioans to seal their criminal records.
The bill revises the conviction records eligible to be sealed, the timeframe for filing a post-conviction petition to seal a record, and the steps that courts and prosecuting attorneys must follow when responding to an application to seal a record.
“What we should be striving for are existing laws that reduce barriers for those wanting to turn their life around, as opposed to laws that make the process a stumbling block if not incomprehensible for many,” Rogers said in a news release.