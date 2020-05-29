Ohio Travel Association asks for clarity on reopening date
The Ohio Travel Association wants clarity from Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted about possible reopening dates for travel-related entertainment businesses.
“Ohio’s travel businesses are prepared to open, and most have detailed safety plans in place already,” the association said in a letter. “These businesses actually have even greater control over customer interactions than many of the businesses already opened.”
The association said attractions can operate with reduced capacity and limit exposure to guests and wanted notice so they can finalize their preparations. DeWine could address a possible reopening for museums, zoos and other attractions as soon as next week.
Lawmakers introduce a new bill to protect businesses
State Reps. Cindy Abrams, R-Harrison, and Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, have introduced legislation they argue protects businesses and license holders that operate during a pandemic.
The Continuation of Commerce Act contains similar language to Senate Bill 1. The House-passed version of the bill increases legislative oversight of pandemic orders the state health department issues.
“Business should never have to go through the stress and uncertainty that they have gone through these past two months,” Abrams said in a news release. “The Continuation of Commerce Act creates a process for businesses to operate within their judgement during a pandemic.”
Bill would expand telemedicine in Ohio
Expanding telemedicine, a hot topic amid the COVID-19 pandemic, would give more Ohioans access to quality healthcare without raising healthcare costs, the sponsor of a new bill argues.
State Rep. Adam Holmes, R-Nashport, testified before the House Insurance Committee regarding House Bill 679, the Telemedicine Expansion Act. Holmes is sponsoring the bill with state Rep. Mark Fraizer, R-Newark.
“This will make providers more accessible to patients, and cut down on the disruption to daily life that comes with medical appointments,” Holmes told the committee, according to a news release. “And we can accomplish all of this without raising healthcare costs.”
– The Center Square