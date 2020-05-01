Acton issues updated stay safe order
(The Center Square) – Ohio could lift additional restrictions if the COVID-19 situation in the state improves, but “additional targeted restrictions will need to be made” if it deteriorates, according to an order from Ohio Department of Health Amy Acton.
As of Thursday evening, Ohio had 18,027 “confirmed and probable cases” of COVID-19 and 975 “confirmed and probable” deaths, according to state numbers.
While the Buckeye State is starting to emerge from its COVID closure, some industries remain closed. Manufacturing, distribution, construction and general offices will remain closed until Monday. Retail establishments may begin to open on May 12, but restaurants and bars will stay shuttered.
DeWine: Ohio has given more than 1.1 million PPE items to state prisons
(The Center Square) – Ohio has given more than 1.1 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to state prisons in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said.
“This equipment is vital to the safety of our corrections staff and the inmates who they guard,” DeWine said in a news release. “Our goal is to keep a 90-day supply of the most critical equipment.”
As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction had tested 6,289 inmates for COVID-19; 3,964 tested positive, and two inmates died. The department also reported 427 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and two deaths.
Feds sending more airport money to Ohio
(The Center Square) – Ohio will see an additional $13.3 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced the agency is awarding more than $1.1 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants. Ohio will receive nearly $5.6 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants and more than $7.8 million in supplemental discretionary funds.
The money is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The “grants will ensure that airport sponsors can make the necessary improvements so their airports can operate in a safe and efficient manner for years to come,” FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson said in a news release.
WalletHub: Cleveland among cities with largest COVID unemployment growth
(The Center Square) – Cleveland was among the cities nationwide that had the most significant growth in unemployment due to COVID-19, according to an analysis from WalletHub. The Forest City ranked No. 9 on the list.
To determine its ranking, WalletHub analyzed the unemployment rates of 180 cities, looking at how they changed over time. It compared unemployment data for March 2020, the most recent numbers available, against January 2020 and March 2019.
Akron ranked No. 92 on the list, followed by Columbus (96), Cincinnati (104) and Toledo (105). Nationally, WalletHub ranked Seattle as the most affected city, followed by Hialeah, Florida, and North Las Vegas, Nevada.