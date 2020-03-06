Attorney general certifies summary for proposed amendment mandating term limits
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has certified the summary of a petition for a proposed amendment to the state Constitution that would limit to 16 years how long legislators can serve.
The “Lifetime General Assembly Term Limits Amendment” petition had the requisite 1,000 valid signatures from registered Ohio voters. Ohioans for Legislative Term Limits hopes to place the proposed amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The Ohio Ballot Board subsequently determined the amendment contains a single issue. Petitioners now must gather signatures from voters in 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties.
State issued more than 132,000 concealed carry licenses in 2019
The state of Ohio issued 132,385 concealed carry licenses in 2019, according to a new report from the attorney general.
Permit holders must renew their licenses every five years. Sheriffs across the Buckeye State issued 54,426 new licenses and renewed 77,959 licenses, according to numbers reported to the Attorney General’s Office.
Under Ohio law, sheriffs are responsible for issuing and renewing concealed-carry licenses. Sheriffs are also tasked with suspending and revoking licenses.
Proposal would ban the use of gas chambers to euthanize pets
State Rep. David Leland, D-Columbus, is introducing legislation banning animal shelters from using gas chambers to euthanize animals.
Only four states, including Ohio, use gas chambers to euthanize pets, according to a news release.
“When shelter animals have to be put down, it should be done with the compassion we would expect for our family pet,” Leland said in a news release. “While the use of gas chambers in shelters has become a rarity in this state, we are one of the few that still allow it to happen at all. Passing this bill will demonstrate Ohio’s commitment to treating animals humanely at every stage of their lives.”
Bill would create Ohio Asian-American and Pacific Islander Affairs Commission
State senators are considering a bill that would create the Ohio Asian-American and Pacific Islander Affairs Commission.
Senate Bill 98, sponsored by state Sen. Tina Maharath, D-Canal Winchester, would allocate $440,944 from the General Revenue Fund (GRF) in fiscal 2020 and $440,944 in the 2021 fiscal year to cover operating expenses.
The committee would, in part, be tasked with conducting hearings and gathering and sharing information on problems and programs concerning Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders. It would also recognize the accomplishments of Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders to Ohio.