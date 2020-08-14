State launches Ohio Governor’s Equity Advisory Board
(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike DeWine announced the creation of the new Ohio Governor’s Equity Advisory Board.
The announcement comes as the Minority Health Strike Force released 34 recommendations on “dismantling racism, removing public health obstacles, improving the social/economic and physical environments, and strengthening data collection to better track disparities.”
“The COVID-19 Ohio Minority Health Strike Force Blueprint sets a foundation that promotes sustained long-term and lifetime wellness and focuses on individuals and communities of color who disproportionately are afflicted with health disparities and chronic disease conditions,” Charles Modlin, founder and director of the Minority Men’s Health Center at the Cleveland Clinic, said in a news release.
House Dems protest House Bill 6
(The Center Square) – House Democratic leaders this week filed a protest of the passage of House Bill 6.
The legislation is at the center of an ongoing federal probe into an alleged $60 million racketeering and bribery scheme. A federal grand jury indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford, and four associates.
“Since the passage and signing of H.B. 6, information has come to light in the form of serious allegations of behind-the-scenes bribery and pay-to-play politics that were involved in the deliberations and passage of the bill,” Democrats wrote in their protest.
Several lawmakers have also introduced proposals to repeal the bill.
Feds sending $6.7 million to Ohio transit agencies
(The Center Square) – The feds granted $6.7 million to a trio of transit agencies in the Buckeye State.
The money is part of $464 million the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is handing out for 96 projects in 49 states and territories.
The Butler County Regional Transit Authority (BCRTA) will receive $2 million to build storage and maintenance facilities at a planned multimodal station in Oxford.
The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (GDRTA) will receive $4.3 million to buy new buses. The Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority (PARTA) will receive $446,742 to buy a new CNG-powered vehicle to replace an aging diesel bus.