Report: Ohio has issued 340 death sentences since 1981
Since 1981, Ohio has handed down 340 death sentences, and 56 death row inmates have been executed in the Buckeye State, according to a new report.
The 2019 Capital Crimes Annual Report from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also shows 21 death row inmates had their death sentences commuted since 1981, and 30 people died before their execution.
According to the report, as of Dec. 31, there were 143 active death sentences in the state, “including those currently pending in state and federal court.” In 2019, six people received a total of seven death sentences, according to the report.
Blacklick Estates ranks among cities with the highest mortgage debts
Blacklick Estates in Franklin County ranks among the cities nationwide with the highest mortgage debts, according to a new report from WalletHub.
The median mortgage debt in Blacklick Estates is $151,189, while the median house value is $90,400, and the median income is $40,237, according to the report.
The result is a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 376 percent and a mortgage debt-to-house value ratio of 167 percent, the report reveals.
“There is never a good reason to be over-leveraged,” WalletHub quoted Matthew Lifson, a professor at Monmouth University, as saying. “You should never owe more than you can afford.”
Report: Ohio public college grads earn 13th least after graduation
Graduates of Ohio’s public colleges earn a median salary of $33,893, the 13th least after graduation in the United States, according to a new report.
The report from Volusion revealed the median annual earnings after graduation in Ohio is lower than the national average of $36,736. In Ohio, the median debt after graduation is $14,966 compared to $15,045 nationwide.
Graduates of Ohio State University have median annual earnings after graduation of $37,900, the 52nd highest, according to the report. Graduates of Ohio University have median yearly earnings after graduation of $32,700, ranking No. 85 on the list.