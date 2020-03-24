Lawmakers want to halt evictions and foreclosures
State Reps. David Leland, D-Columbus, and Jeffrey Crossman, D-Parma, announced a bill to stop evictions and foreclosures during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Many people just lost their source of income, and they don’t know how they’re going to pay their rent or mortgage,” Leland said in a statement. “We need to make sure the people of Ohio are safe … at home.”
The legislation, written in conjunction with the Legal Aid Society of Columbus, also gives Ohioans time to address “monetary defaults that occur during the emergency.”
Group: COVID-19 leads to significant hotel industry job loses
Ohio has lost more than 97,100 direct hotel operational jobs and hotel-supported jobs because of COVID-19, according to the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), citing numbers from a recent Oxford Economics Study.
Hotels in the Buckeye State currently employ more than 42,400 direct hotel operational jobs and more than 192,300 total hotel-supported jobs, according to AHLA.
“The impact to our industry is already more severe than anything we’ve seen before, including September 11th and the great recession of 2008 combined,” Chip Rogers, AHLA president and CEO, said a news release.
DeWine chides business flouting order to protect employees
Before putting in place a “Stay at Home’ order, Gov. Mike DeWine chided business owners who are not abiding by orders to protect employees from COVID-19.
“I continue (to) be notified of businesses that are recklessly risking lives of employees, their families, and everyone else they come in contact with. This must stop,” DeWine said in a statement. “As I continue to balance my responsibility to protect the people of Ohio with our attempt to keep this economy moving, let me make it clear that I will err on the side of protecting people. The bad, reckless behavior must stop.”
– The Center Square