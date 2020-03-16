Lawmaker: Electric, gas companies must continue service during COVID-19 outbreak
A state lawmaker is introducing legislation to stop public utilities from cutting service to ratepayers and prevent evictions from occurring during the COVID-19 crisis.
Rep. David Leland, D-Columbus, said his bill is a response to Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to shut K-12 schools in Ohio. The legislation will prevent eviction and require electric and gas companies to continue to provide service during the COVID-19 crisis, even if a customer cannot pay.
“Because of these closings, innocent people are going to be unable to pay their bills – we’re asking utility companies and landlords not to penalize them for it,” Leland said in a news release.
Lawmaker: Use the rainy day fund to support small businesses
Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan, D-Youngstown, wants the state to use Ohio’s $2.7 billion “rainy day” fund to support small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Lepore-Hagan recommends using the rainy day fund to issue short-term, no-interest loans to business owners who cannot cover costs – including wages, utility bills, taxes, rent and workers’ compensation premiums – because of the emergency.
“We’re in the midst of one of the rainiest days in Ohio history,” Lepore-Hagan said in a statement. Since the state declared an emergency, “I’ve received numerous calls from small business owners asking if the state is going to help them weather the storm.”
Democrats: Institute automatic redetermination for benefits
A pair of Democrats in the state House want the Ohio Jobs and Family Services (ODJFS) to institute automatic redetermination for benefits to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In a letter to ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall, Reps. Lisa Sobecki, D-Toledo, and Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, asked for automatic redetermination to be implemented immediately for everyone on food stamps, cash and medical benefits. They want it to continue until the end of the outbreak.
“Instituting Automatic Redetermination significantly reduces barriers to these important benefits while also reducing the risk of virus exposure and spread,” Russo said in a news release.
Democrat wants the governor to deploy national guard
Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, wants the governor to deploy the Ohio National Guard to slow COVID-19’s impact on Ohioans.
Fedor also urged the governor to deploy the Ohio National Guard’s medical units to increase free testing and to establish separate care units for infected individuals.
“While dealing with one crisis, there must be foresight to avoid additional negative outcomes for our communities,” Fedor said in a news release. “We must develop an emergency preparedness plan to deal with the impact of a statewide shutdown, should it come to that. Our state must take proactive measures to avoid having to be reactive in a crisis.”
