Brown introduces legislation to help borrowers
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, has introduced legislation he says would protect families facing financial difficulties because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The bill would halt foreclosures, offer borrowers a forbearance of at least six months, extend the length of loans without penalties and help borrowers who have a permanent decline in income stay in their home.
“It is time for the federal government to do more to protect American families who may face financial hardship or foreclosure as a result of COVID-19 pandemic – this bill will do just that,” Brown said in a statement.
State lawmaker wants to allow remote governmental meetings
State Rep. Lisa Sobecki, D-Toledo, has filed a bill to allow public bodies to conduct business remotely during a state of emergency.
Under House Bill 557, governmental bodies must adhere to sunshine laws. It would take effect immediately if the governor signs it.
“During this extraordinary crisis we are facing due to COVID-19, it is important that public officials have the option to practice prudent behavior by limiting in-person interactions in order to protect their own health, and the health of their communities, in which they have an insignificant public presence,” Sobecki said in a statement.
Small Business Administration approves Ohioans to apply for loans
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved a request from state officials to allow small businesses and non-profits in Ohio to apply for loans through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
The federal program allows small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak to apply for low-interest loans up to $2 million. Recipients may use the money to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and bills that can’t be paid because of the outbreak.
Rates are 2.75 percent for non-profits and 3.75 percent for small businesses that do not have credit available elsewhere. Businesses that have credit available elsewhere are not eligible.
DeWine order expands telehealth services for Medicaid recipients
Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order to expand telehealth options for Ohio Medicaid recipients and their providers amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The order allows recipients to access health care providers from their homes to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19.
“This action will help reduce the number of people infected and will hopefully save lives,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a news release.
People do not need to be an established patient to receive telehealth services. There are no limitations on the types of practitioners that are permitted to provide telehealth services for the state’s Medicaid patients.
– The Center Square