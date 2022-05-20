(The Center Square) – Less than half of Ohio’s 88 county common pleas courts post dockets with documents for public view online, but legislation passed recently by the House would require all counties to make more information easily available to the public.
House Bill 567, which passed with only one "no" vote, would require county clerks of common pleas to make the court’s general docket, including documents on each case file, available on that court’s website.
“I’m glad to see my bipartisan legislation pass the Ohio House today,” said Rep. Richard Brown, D-Canal Winchester. “This bill allows the public to gain access to the general dockets of Courts of Common Pleas and saves time and resources for the staff working in the courts, as well as attorneys and their clients. This legislation increases transparency and ensures every county in Ohio is meeting the same, basic standards.”
Currently, courts of common pleas in 37 counties have the docket with images online. Forty-seven counties have the docket, but no pictures online, and three counties have neither a docket nor images online.
Clerks would have 18 months after the effective date to make the documents available online, including all individual documents in each case file pertaining to civil cases filed on or after the bill's effective date.
Also, the clerk of court may, but is not required to, make available online the general docket of domestic relation or the probate court.
“This legislation will enhance the transparency and customer service of the Ohio Clerks of Courts while removing burdensome and unnecessary visits to the courthouse by making all documents available online,” said Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville.
The Ohio Legislative Commission estimated it could cost counties that need to upgrade their case management systems more than $10,000 for the upgrade and a little more than $1,700 annually for maintenance.
HB 567, which received support from the Ohio Clerk of Association, the Ohio Association for Justice and the Ohio Bar Association, now heads to the Senate.