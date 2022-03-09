(The Center Square) – Ohioans who want to rent their homes on a short-term basis as vacation rentals or an AirBNB could not be stopped by local governments if a bill recently introduced in the Ohio House becomes law.
House Bill 563 would prohibit local regulations that would place outright bans on short-term rentals and limit the duration of use. It would not stop local municipalities from regulating the rentals but would require those regulations are the same as long-term rentals.
“Ohioans should always have the right to use what is often their most valuable asset, their homes, as an investment to make money through short-term rental,” Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, R-Ashtabula, said. “Short-term rentals also help drive traffic to countless small businesses – restaurants, shops and tourist attractions – across the state. Eliminating short-term rentals hurts Ohio’s economy.”
The group that represents Ohio cities, however, opposes the idea on home-rule grounds.
Ashley Ringle, spokesperson with the Ohio Municipal League, said in a statement the group believes local leaders need to maintain the ability to manage problems in their communities without the state preempting the local control granted to municipalities in the Ohio constitution.
The bill has wide-ranging support from individuals, real estate groups and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, however.
“This legislation will help ease current restrictions on short-term rentals in some of our communities across the state and provide consistency,” Ohio Chamber President and CEO Steve Stivers said. “Rental hosts, like those who rent through Airbnb, are small-business owners. We should be supporting their entrepreneurial spirit, not trying to prevent it through local prohibitions.”